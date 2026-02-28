Lucara Diamond (LUCRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Lucara Diamond to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

Shares of LUCRF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucara Diamond has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp. in August 2007. Lucara Diamond Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

