Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $52.52

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,843 shares of company stock valued at $354,744. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 122.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

