AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) Short Interest Up 209.3% in February

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,948 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the January 29th total of 2,246 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, AleAnna has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of AleAnna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of AleAnna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AleAnna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of AleAnna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AleAnna stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 million and a PE ratio of 71.25. AleAnna has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

