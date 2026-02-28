ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 29th total of 7,184 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ATA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get ATA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATA

ATA Trading Up 3.8%

About ATA

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. ATA has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.

ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.