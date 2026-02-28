ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 29th total of 7,184 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ATA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATA
ATA Trading Up 3.8%
About ATA
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.
ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.
