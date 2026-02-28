Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

ARKAY opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Arkema has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $91.51.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

