Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arkema
Arkema Price Performance
Arkema Company Profile
Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.
Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arkema
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver records prices are great. Monthly income is better
- Read this or regret it forever
- Sell this, buy that
Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.