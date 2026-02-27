Short Interest in NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI) Declines By 59.6%

NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,160 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the January 29th total of 37,533 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NAMI Stock Down 3.3%

NAMI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. NAMI has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

About NAMI

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

