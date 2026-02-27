PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG) Short Interest Update

PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,466 shares, a growth of 587.6% from the January 29th total of 1,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PS International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ PSIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 32,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,326. PS International Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PS International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PS International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS International Group, Inc (NASDAQ:PSIG) is a specialized provider of engineered pipe supports, hangers and accessories for industrial applications. The company’s product suite encompasses custom?designed brackets, snubbers, spring supports, insulation components and vibration?control solutions that help maintain the integrity of pressure piping systems under a wide range of operating conditions.

Serving diverse end markets—including oil and gas production, petrochemical processing, power generation, refining and industrial construction—PS International Group integrates in-house design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities to meet project-specific requirements.

