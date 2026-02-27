GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3274 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 3.6% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ NVYY traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 131,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $28.30.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile
