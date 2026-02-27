GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3274 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 3.6% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

NASDAQ NVYY traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 131,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

