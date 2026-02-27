Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $5,930,794.65 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 8th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 480 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.96, for a total transaction of $192,460.80.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 612 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $246,079.08.

On Friday, December 5th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 129 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.96, for a total value of $51,981.84.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,420. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $438.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.25 and its 200-day moving average is $377.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,844,000 after purchasing an additional 202,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,801,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,104,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,986,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

