Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $4,891,667.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca House sold 12,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,094. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ROK stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $407.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Stories

