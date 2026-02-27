Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells 2,693 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,984.46. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.73. 799,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.93.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.