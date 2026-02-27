Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Keith Emery Sells 899 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) SVP Keith Emery sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total value of $343,894.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $390.27. 357,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $523.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.98 and a 200 day moving average of $392.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.86. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.50.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q2 2027 estimate sharply to $7.21 from $5.97, and nudged Q1 2026 to $2.86 from $2.81 — a sign of stronger expected results in those periods that could support short?term earnings momentum.

Zacks raised its Q2 2027 estimate sharply to $7.21 from $5.97, and nudged Q1 2026 to $2.86 from $2.81 — a sign of stronger expected results in those periods that could support short?term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on MUSA and left the consensus full?year EPS context largely intact (Market consensus ~ $26.45), so analysts are cautious rather than bullish or bearish overall.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on MUSA and left the consensus full?year EPS context largely intact (Market consensus ~ $26.45), so analysts are cautious rather than bullish or bearish overall. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction: Renee Bacon sold 2,844 shares of MUSA. The sale is small relative to market cap and not flagged as company guidance—worth noting but not necessarily a material negative. Renee Bacon Sells 2,844 Shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Insider transaction: Renee Bacon sold 2,844 shares of MUSA. The sale is small relative to market cap and not flagged as company guidance—worth noting but not necessarily a material negative. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near?term and medium?term EPS forecasts: Q1 2027 cut sharply to $5.75 (from $7.01); Q3 2027 to $6.71 (from $6.91); Q4 2027 to $6.98 (from $7.25 previously on a related note); Q4 2026 to $6.97 (from $7.11); Q3 2026 to $6.82 (from $6.97); Q2 2026 to $7.31 (from $7.41); and lowered FY2026 and FY2027 (FY2027 to $26.64 from $27.14). These downward revisions signal weaker near?term earnings expectations that could weigh on the stock if the company’s operations or macro pressures persist.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 15.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,167,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

