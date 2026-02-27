SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,032 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 29th total of 5,087 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.08. 2,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.09 and a 52 week high of $98.19.
SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.
About SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR MarketAxess Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond ETF (LQIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of 400 highly liquid, investment grade, corporate USD-denominated bonds. The index selects constituents using a proprietary methodology that favors bonds with greater liquidity, and weights individual bonds by market value. LQIG was launched on May 11, 2022 and is managed by State Street.
