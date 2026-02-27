MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of ($1.38) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.79%.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIC traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,013. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.40%.

MidCap Financial Investment News Summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting MidCap Financial Investment this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

