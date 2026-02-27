Philip Rolchigo Sells 6,493 Shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 105.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

