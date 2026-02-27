Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Earnings Results

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE HMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,788 shares in the company, valued at $12,869,785.80. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor Fetter purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $149,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,537.16. The trade was a 18.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

