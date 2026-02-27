Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.47. 580,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,090,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.92 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cindy B. Taylor sold 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,109,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,637. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 157.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 334,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 206,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

