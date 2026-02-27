Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.6830, but opened at $5.85. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 787 shares trading hands.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty alerts:

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.