Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.56, Zacks reports. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a negative return on equity of 504.41%. The business had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Biodesix’s conference call:

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix reported strong Q4 and FY?2025 results — total revenue of $28.8M in Q4 and $88.5M for the year, Q4 revenue up 41% YoY, gross margin improved to 83% , and the company achieved its first?ever positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.53M.

YoY, gross margin improved to , and the company achieved its first?ever positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.53M. Commercial traction accelerated with 18,000 Nodify tests in Q4 (+23% volume growth) and expansion into primary care now representing 12% of Nodify orders (up 67% YoY) after the company broadened its sales strategy beyond pulmonology.

of Nodify orders (up 67% YoY) after the company broadened its sales strategy beyond pulmonology. Management flagged that about $1M of Q4 revenue came from collections on claims older than one year and that typical Q1 seasonality and recent weather disruptions are expected to cause a near?term step?down in volumes and average revenue per test.

2026 guidance targets $106M–$112M in revenue (midpoint ~23% growth) with continued progress toward sustained Adjusted EBITDA positivity, supported by an expanded salesforce, higher ASPs, and operational leverage.

The pipeline shows notable partnerships (including Thermo Fisher and Bio?Rad) and multi?omic/AI programs (MRD, VeriStrat expansions, ESR1 test), but management does not expect new commercial launches within 12 months and key trial readouts (e.g., ALTITUDE) are likely in 2027.

Biodesix Price Performance

NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 377,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Biodesix has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Biodesix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biodesix

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,563,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,878. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $35,874.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,763.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 182,465 shares of company stock worth $2,084,616 and sold 10,999 shares worth $116,095. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Biodesix by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.