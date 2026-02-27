Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 30.65%.The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s conference call:

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Angel Oak reported meaningful earnings and net interest income growth — interest income $143.7M (+30% YoY) and GAAP net income of $44.0M for 2025 (+53% YoY) , with Q4 GAAP net income of $11.3M versus a loss a year ago.

and GAAP net income of , with Q4 GAAP net income of $11.3M versus a loss a year ago. Management executed an active funding and securitization program — completed 4 securitizations (securitized $704M UPB), called two legacy deals, closed its first HELOC securitization, added a new warehouse facility, and cites ~ $1B undrawn financing capacity to redeploy capital.

undrawn financing capacity to redeploy capital. Credit and portfolio quality remain strong — total 90+ day delinquencies fell to 2.18% , purchased loans carried a weighted average credit score of 756 and conservative LTVs, and management expects lower loss outcomes versus peers.

, purchased loans carried a weighted average credit score of and conservative LTVs, and management expects lower loss outcomes versus peers. Distributable earnings lag GAAP due to removed unrealized gains on securitized loans (Q4 distributable earnings $7.3M vs GAAP $11.3M; full-year distributable $14.6M vs GAAP $44.0M), and modestly lower economic book value and rising prepayment speeds could pressure future distributable cash flow.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.59. 122,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.9%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JonesTrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.