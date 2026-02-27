Short Interest in ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Decreases By 85.7%

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the January 29th total of 28 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN Stock Down 5.0%

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 3,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Get ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN alerts:

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.7664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (BDCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, compounded quarterly, to a tiered-weighted index of business development companies (BDC) listed and incorporated in the US. BDCX was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.