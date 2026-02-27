Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Short Interest Up 375.9% in February

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,892 shares, a growth of 375.9% from the January 29th total of 14,895 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 71,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Stock Down 0.4%

ASEA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 36,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,218. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Company Profile

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

