Short Interest in Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH) Declines By 75.3%

Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,859 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 29th total of 43,986 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lakeside Stock Performance

LSH stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 13,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Lakeside has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Lakeside had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lakeside

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeside stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeside Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:LSH Free Report ) by 352.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Lakeside worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods.

