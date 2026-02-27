Short Interest in Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH) Declines By 75.3%

Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,859 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 29th total of 43,986 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Lakeside Stock Performance
LSH stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 13,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Lakeside has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Lakeside had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.
About Lakeside
Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods.
