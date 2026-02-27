Short Interest in MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Declines By 74.4%

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 691 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the January 29th total of 2,704 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CARD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $454,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.54 and a beta of -3.79. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity. CARD was launched on Jun 30, 2023 and is issued by Max.

