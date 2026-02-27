Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 and last traded at GBX 111, with a volume of 102645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.88. The firm has a market cap of £65.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercede Group plc will post 3.7781278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.