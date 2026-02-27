Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 831 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8650 and had previously closed at $7.84.

Citic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get Citic alerts:

Citic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CITIC (OTCMKTS: CTPCY) is a diversified Chinese conglomerate and the publicly traded arm of CITIC Group, a state-owned investment company. The company operates as an investment holding platform with businesses spanning financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, real estate, and investment and asset management. Through its portfolio of operating units and equity investments, CITIC participates in both commercial and industrial activities across multiple sectors.

In financial services, CITIC’s activities typically include banking, securities, trust and other capital market-related businesses conducted via holdings and strategic investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.