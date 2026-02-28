Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) to Buyback $200.00 million in Stock

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 13,522,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Figure Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIGR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Key Headlines Impacting Figure Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Figure Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic entry into auto lending — Figure announced a partnership with Agora Data to bring AI?driven auto finance assets onto Figure Connect and to launch a blockchain-based auto?loan platform, expanding the company beyond housing finance into a large new addressable market. Agora Data and Figure Technologies Announce Partnership

Strategic entry into auto lending — Figure announced a partnership with Agora Data to bring AI?driven auto finance assets onto Figure Connect and to launch a blockchain-based auto?loan platform, expanding the company beyond housing finance into a large new addressable market. Positive Sentiment: $200M share repurchase program — Figure authorized a $200 million buyback alongside its Q4 results, which is typically supportive of the stock by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Q4 Results & Repurchase Program

$200M share repurchase program — Figure authorized a $200 million buyback alongside its Q4 results, which is typically supportive of the stock by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Blockchain innovation milestone — Figure and BitGo completed what they call the first fully on?chain equity trade (issuing, trading and settling shares on?chain), underscoring Figure’s technology differentiation that supporters argue can create new revenue streams. On?Chain Equity Trade with BitGo

Blockchain innovation milestone — Figure and BitGo completed what they call the first fully on?chain equity trade (issuing, trading and settling shares on?chain), underscoring Figure’s technology differentiation that supporters argue can create new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Capital?light growth / unit economics guidance — Management outlined a capital?light strategy with an expected net take rate of ~3.5%–4%, which, if achieved, supports scalable revenue and margin story. Capital?Light Growth Strategy

Capital?light growth / unit economics guidance — Management outlined a capital?light strategy with an expected net take rate of ~3.5%–4%, which, if achieved, supports scalable revenue and margin story. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity — Reports show heavy call buying volume, which can reflect short?term bullish positioning by traders and may amplify intraday moves. High Volume of Call Options

Unusual bullish options activity — Reports show heavy call buying volume, which can reflect short?term bullish positioning by traders and may amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst bullish views remain despite cuts — Some independent writeups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) reiterate buy ratings focused on expanding loan types and blockchain moat; these are opinion pieces that may influence investor sentiment but are not formal coverage changes. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Analyst bullish views remain despite cuts — Some independent writeups (e.g., Seeking Alpha) reiterate buy ratings focused on expanding loan types and blockchain moat; these are opinion pieces that may influence investor sentiment but are not formal coverage changes. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target reductions — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Needham lowered targets to $55 (from $62 and $71 respectively) today; both maintained buy/outperform ratings, but the cuts signal reduced near?term upside expectations and likely pressured the stock. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Changes

Analyst price?target reductions — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Needham lowered targets to $55 (from $62 and $71 respectively) today; both maintained buy/outperform ratings, but the cuts signal reduced near?term upside expectations and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss — Figure reported $0.06 EPS vs. $0.13 consensus (miss) and revenue $157.6M vs. $158M estimate. Revenue grew ~90.7% y/y (positive for growth story), but the EPS shortfall is a clear near?term catalyst for selling pressure. Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Minchung Kgil sold 32,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,156,439.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 584,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,632.75. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director June Ou sold 200,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $7,882,285.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,547.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Featured Stories

