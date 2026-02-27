Viking (NYSE:VIK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.67 and last traded at $79.18, with a volume of 1416425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Viking by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Viking by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking by 53.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

