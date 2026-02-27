Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $335.91 and last traded at $332.31. Approximately 19,728,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 24,990,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.49.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $458.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.