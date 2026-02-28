Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Short Interest Update

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 558,903 shares, a growth of 424.9% from the January 29th total of 106,478 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,934,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,934,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Massimo Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ MAMO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.02. 162,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of -0.42. Massimo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Massimo Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Massimo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Massimo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Massimo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Massimo Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period.

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace.

