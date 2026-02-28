Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 682 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the January 29th total of 4,988 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. 12,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $200.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.6589 per share. This represents a yield of 198.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Company Profile

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF (MQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide 2x the exposure to the monthly price return of the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker: QQQ-US) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. MQQQ was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

