Insider Selling: Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Insider Sells 2,815 Shares of Stock

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) insider Shelia Violette sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $12,695.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,616.19. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q32 Bio Price Performance

Shares of QTTB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 203,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Q32 Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Q32 Bio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Q32 Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $13 price target, providing a long?term constructive view that can support upside versus current levels. HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Q32 Bio

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $13 price target, providing a long?term constructive view that can support upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a multi?year forecast showing improving EPS over time and an eventual transition to modest profitability in FY2030 (EPS $0.11), which is a positive directional signal but depends on successful clinical and commercial execution.

HC Wainwright published a multi?year forecast showing improving EPS over time and an eventual transition to modest profitability in FY2030 (EPS $0.11), which is a positive directional signal but depends on successful clinical and commercial execution. Negative Sentiment: The analyst model shows substantial near?term losses: Q4 2025 EPS of ($0.63) and FY2025–FY2028 EPS ranging from about ($2.91) to ($2.19). These projected deficits increase financing and execution risk and likely weigh on short?term investor sentiment.

The analyst model shows substantial near?term losses: Q4 2025 EPS of ($0.63) and FY2025–FY2028 EPS ranging from about ($2.91) to ($2.19). These projected deficits increase financing and execution risk and likely weigh on short?term investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Consensus full?year earnings remain deeply negative (current consensus ~($12.32) per share), indicating the market and other analysts expect much larger near?term losses than HC Wainwright’s more optimistic runway—this divergence may temper the impact of the Buy rating.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Q32 Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the second quarter worth $25,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Q32 Bio by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Q32 Bio

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.