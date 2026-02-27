Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 191,834 shares, an increase of 421.3% from the January 29th total of 36,797 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock remained flat at $2.95 during trading on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción is a global engineering and manufacturing company specializing in the design, development and production of metal components and assemblies for the automotive industry. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, the company focuses on delivering body-in-white structures, chassis and mechanical parts that enhance vehicle safety, performance and lightweight construction. Gestamp serves a broad customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), supporting both traditional internal combustion vehicles and next-generation electric models.

The company’s product portfolio includes cold- and hot-stamped steel parts, precision-forged components, tubular elements and tailor-welded blanks.

