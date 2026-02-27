LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,313,193 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the January 29th total of 800,807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Stock Performance

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA stock remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Friday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA is a Norway?based provider of mobile communications and customer engagement solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company specializes in application?to?person (A2P) messaging, rich communication services (RCS), voice messaging, and mobile payment platforms. By enabling businesses to connect with customers through SMS, chat apps and app?to?people channels, LINK Mobility supports personalized campaigns, transactional alerts and two?factor authentication across multiple industries including retail, finance, healthcare and logistics.

In addition to core messaging services, LINK Mobility offers value?added solutions such as identity and verification tools, chatbot integration, mobile ticketing and data analytics.

