Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,568. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.50%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.
The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.
