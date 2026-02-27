JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $99.1250, with a volume of 171527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,622,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,499,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

