SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.8911 and last traded at $36.7480, with a volume of 41040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

