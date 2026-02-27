NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in February

NTT Inc. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,742 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the January 29th total of 102,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 232,788 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 122,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.08. NTT has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 billion. NTT had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NTT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NTT currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company’s core offerings include fixed?line and mobile communications, high?speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT’s business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

