Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 246.4% in February

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 690,329 shares, an increase of 246.4% from the January 29th total of 199,276 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 346.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 346.7 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 9,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) is an Australian-based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and mining of gold deposits. The company’s principal asset is the Duketon Gold Project, located in the Leonora region of Western Australia, where it operates a number of open-pit and underground gold mines. Regis generates revenue through the production and sale of gold doré bars to regional and global refineries.

The Duketon Gold Project comprises several mining operations, including Garden Well, Rosemont and Moolart Well, all supported by an on-site processing plant and associated infrastructure.

