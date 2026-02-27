Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 533 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 29th total of 3,627 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 122 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials is a global engineering group specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced ceramic, carbon and composite materials. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Windsor, England, the company serves a broad range of end markets by providing high-performance materials and components that enable critical applications in industries such as energy, electronics, aerospace, transportation and medical equipment.
The company’s portfolio includes engineered ceramics for thermal management and insulation, carbon materials for electrical and mechanical applications, and composite assemblies for wear-resistant and refractory uses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.