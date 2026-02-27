Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 533 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 29th total of 3,627 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 122 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Morgan Advanced Materials is a global engineering group specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced ceramic, carbon and composite materials. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Windsor, England, the company serves a broad range of end markets by providing high-performance materials and components that enable critical applications in industries such as energy, electronics, aerospace, transportation and medical equipment.

The company’s portfolio includes engineered ceramics for thermal management and insulation, carbon materials for electrical and mechanical applications, and composite assemblies for wear-resistant and refractory uses.

