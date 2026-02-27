Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,675 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the January 29th total of 87,666 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock remained flat at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) develops and manufactures vanadium redox flow battery systems designed for long-duration energy storage. Its modular battery technology enables independent scaling of power and energy capacity, making it suitable for grid balancing, renewable energy integration, microgrid stability, peak shaving and critical-load support. The flow battery chemistry’s inherent safety and ability to cycle without degradation provide reliable performance over thousands of charge–discharge cycles.

The company offers turnkey solutions that encompass system design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, together with remote monitoring and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.