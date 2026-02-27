EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,781 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the January 29th total of 6,087 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

EXOR Stock Performance

EXOSF remained flat at $51.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55. EXOR has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

Get EXOR alerts:

Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company incorporated in the Netherlands and controlled by the Agnelli family. Through strategic investments and active ownership, the company pursues long-term value creation across multiple industries. Exor’s portfolio spans automotive, industrial, media and reinsurance sectors, reflecting a broad spectrum of global business interests.

In the automotive arena, Exor holds significant stakes in Stellantis, the multinational automaker formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, and in Ferrari, the luxury sports car manufacturer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EXOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.