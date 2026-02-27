Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 221.1% in February

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,210 shares, a growth of 221.1% from the January 29th total of 2,557 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JSML traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 7,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund. JSML was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

