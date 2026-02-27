Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Premier Health of America Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.20.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes. It also offers health consulting, nursing, and healthcare services in remote communities, as well as provides nursing and assistance services in remote regions; and Code Bleu, an agency to employ staff nurses.

