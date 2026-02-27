Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,513 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the January 29th total of 131,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INBS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBS. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions in the third quarter worth $46,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Intelligent Bio Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 673,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 285,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,496. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.48.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($3.22). Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 315.33% and a negative return on equity of 200.68%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Research analysts expect that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on the design, development and marketing of rapid, real-time detection and identification systems for foodborne and environmental pathogens. The company’s flagship product, the RAPID-B System, integrates patented biosensor and fluorescence technologies to detect viable microorganisms in a fraction of the time required by traditional culture-based testing methods. This approach enables food processors, beverage producers, environmental testing laboratories and homeland security agencies to identify contaminants such as Escherichia coli O157:H7, Salmonella spp.

