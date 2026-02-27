SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.2650, with a volume of 43151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 760.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

