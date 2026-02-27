City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.82. City Developments shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

City Developments Price Performance

About City Developments

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

