Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 24.20, with a volume of 260260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 price objective on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.25. The stock has a market cap of £101.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £985.38. Also, insider Katherine Roe bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £1,488.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,795 shares of company stock valued at $485,834. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

