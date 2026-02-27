Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.45, with a volume of 4028488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.67.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

