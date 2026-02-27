Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 52 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the January 29th total of 203 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gyrodyne Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GYRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 416. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the third quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gyrodyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gyrodyne during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Gyrodyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne Company of America, Inc is a New York–based real estate investment and development firm specializing in medical office buildings and professional facilities. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker GYRO, the company’s principal business activity is the ownership, leasing and management of commercial properties tailored to healthcare and life sciences tenants. By focusing on outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, clinical laboratories and related professional suites, Gyrodyne generates steady rental income and seeks to provide purpose-built environments that meet the specific needs of medical practitioners and research organizations.

The company’s core property portfolio is anchored by an approximately 87-acre campus situated in Stony Brook, Long Island.

